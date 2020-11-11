Wolfe Research lifts GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.34 during the day while it closed the day at $3.72. The company report on November 10, 2020 that GreenSky, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Transaction Volume of $1.5 billion, $3 million of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale®, reported financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

GreenSky Inc. stock has also loss -22.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSKY stock has declined by -23.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.92% and lost -58.20% year-on date.

The market cap for GSKY stock reached $725.14 million, with 65.15 million shares outstanding and 30.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.43K shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 3446338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on GSKY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

GSKY stock trade performance evaluation

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.50. With this latest performance, GSKY shares dropped by -26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GreenSky Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $242 million, or 87.10% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,787,696, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 12,048,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.82 million in GSKY stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.14 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly -10.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 6,592,092 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,801,654 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 50,661,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,055,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,565,337 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,197,570 shares during the same period.