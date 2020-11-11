why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.30

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] gained 28.95% or 6.75 points to close at $30.07 with a heavy trading volume of 8897452 shares. The company report on November 2, 2020 that US Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In this press release we refer to certain organic financial results. Organic financial results exclude contributions during the respective period from Smart Stores Holding Corp. (“Smart Foodservice”), which was acquired on April 24, 2020. For the Food Group of Companies (the “Food Group”), which was acquired on Sept. 13, 2019, organic financial results include contributions for the Sept. 14, 2020, through Sept. 26, 2020, time period only.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights .

It opened the trading session at $27.63, the shares rose to $31.16 and dropped to $27.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USFD points out that the company has recorded 71.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -261.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, USFD reached to a volume of 8897452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $29.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for USFD stock

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.32. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.58 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.76, while it was recorded at 24.47 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to -2.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $6,012 million, or 92.70% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,733,188, which is approximately 28.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,224,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.15 million in USFD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $518.59 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 77.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 35,287,768 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 39,318,707 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 125,312,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,918,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,148,522 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,994,232 shares during the same period.