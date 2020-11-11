Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $2

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 16.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.64. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2272309 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for WMC stock reached $160.54 million, with 60.81 million shares outstanding and 60.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.80K shares, WMC reached a trading volume of 2272309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMC shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on WMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has WMC stock performed recently?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.16. With this latest performance, WMC shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.67 and a Gross Margin at +94.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.29.

Return on Total Capital for WMC is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 797.14. Additionally, WMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

There are presently around $51 million, or 34.00% of WMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,686,915, which is approximately 5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,521,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 million in WMC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.64 million in WMC stock with ownership of nearly -43.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC] by around 2,094,474 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,876,540 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,273,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,244,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,484 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,463,544 shares during the same period.