Wall Street Analyst Resumed Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] gained 9.71% or 1.7 points to close at $19.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1084767 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Whiting Petroleum Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70564.

It opened the trading session at $17.97, the shares rose to $19.31 and dropped to $17.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WLL points out that the company has recorded -62.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 623.19K shares, WLL reached to a volume of 1084767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WLL stock

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.03. With this latest performance, WLL shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL], while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted -16.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -30.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

There are presently around $636 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,677,510, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,971,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.46 million in WLL stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $61.67 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly 39.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 7,349,142 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 34,333,234 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,549,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,132,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,631,744 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,332,060 shares during the same period.