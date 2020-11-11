Wall Street Analyst Initiated Reed’s Inc. [REED]. What else is Wall St. saying

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.77%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Reed’s, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales increased 21%.

Gross Margin increased 350 basis points.

Over the last 12 months, REED stock rose by 9.92%. The average equity rating for REED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.28 million, with 59.52 million shares outstanding and 55.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 265.71K shares, REED stock reached a trading volume of 1069285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Reed’s Inc. [REED]:

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

REED Stock Performance Analysis:

Reed’s Inc. [REED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, REED shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9411, while it was recorded at 0.8294 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8703 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reed’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.29. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.64.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -198.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -672.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 754.32. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 515.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$575,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

REED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reed’s Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

Reed’s Inc. [REED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 31.10% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 2,550,000, which is approximately -25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 2,258,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in REED stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $1.17 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly 187.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 3,542,325 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,074,856 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,467,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,085,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,258,019 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 104,053 shares during the same period.