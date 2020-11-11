Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] price plunged by -37.07 percent to reach at -$4.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID™ its Single-Dose Intranasal Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19.

AdCOVID, a Single-dose Intranasal Vaccine for COVID-19 is Designed to Generate a Broad Immune Response Against COVID-19 with the Unique Ability to Promote Nasal Mucosal Immunity.

Lonza Agreement Builds on Existing Partnerships and Expands Altimmune’s Commercial Readiness in Preparation to Produce the Commercial Vaccine in 2021.

A sum of 5898202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Altimmune Inc. shares reached a high of $12.30 and dropped to a low of $7.80 until finishing in the latest session at $7.84.

The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.97. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -36.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

ALT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -284.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 47.80% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 2,107,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.51 million in ALT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.25 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 50.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 10,937,426 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 476,959 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,660,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,075,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,350,436 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 14,242 shares during the same period.