Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1008613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stands at 8.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.56%.

The market cap for CLNC stock reached $854.22 million, with 128.54 million shares outstanding and 127.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 431.57K shares, CLNC reached a trading volume of 1008613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

How has CLNC stock performed recently?

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.36. With this latest performance, CLNC shares gained by 23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.51 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for CLNC is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.87. Additionally, CLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNC.

Insider trade positions for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]

There are presently around $296 million, or 68.90% of CLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,869,750, which is approximately 3.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,707,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.1 million in CLNC stocks shares; and NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $27.56 million in CLNC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:CLNC] by around 7,863,604 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,562,517 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 31,545,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,971,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,270,386 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,879,087 shares during the same period.