Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $10

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] plunged by -$2.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.01 during the day while it closed the day at $8.60. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Voyager Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Updates.

“During the third quarter, we took important steps to advance our lead programs for Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease with the presentation of positive long-term clinical results and the filing of an IND, respectively. Together with our partner, Neurocrine, we are currently focused on resuming enrollment in the RESTORE-1 clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease pending the requested review and assessment of patient imaging data by the DSMB. For our Huntington’s disease program, the FDA has provided clarity regarding the additional information it is requesting pursuant to our IND filing. We plan to work with the FDA to respond to these requests to allow for an IND clearance and the start of VY-HTT01’s clinical evaluation,” said Andre Turenne, President and CEO of Voyager. “We look forward to continuing our progress on these two important programs, along with our broadening AAV gene therapy portfolio to treat severe neurological diseases.”.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -20.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VYGR stock has declined by -23.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.41% and lost -38.35% year-on date.

The market cap for VYGR stock reached $350.02 million, with 37.03 million shares outstanding and 31.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 206.18K shares, VYGR reached a trading volume of 1148981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $28 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VYGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.22. With this latest performance, VYGR shares dropped by -28.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.51. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for VYGR is now -57.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.34. Additionally, VYGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] managed to generate an average of -$235,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYGR.

There are presently around $246 million, or 79.10% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 6,391,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 2,712,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.32 million in VYGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.15 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly -2.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 1,790,746 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,026,650 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,835,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,653,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,727 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 537,666 shares during the same period.