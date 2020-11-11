Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is -41.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 8.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.69 at the close of the session, up 27.40%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Vornado Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69547.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -41.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $41.27 and lowest of $37.0935 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.68, which means current price is +39.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 7715651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $35, while Stifel kept a Sell rating on VNO stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 73 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.17, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $6,212 million, or 83.90% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,970,381, which is approximately -4.488% of the company’s market cap and around 8.22% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.61 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $635.11 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 18,172,633 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 26,570,225 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 115,827,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,570,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,513,338 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,940,841 shares during the same period.