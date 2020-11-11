Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] fell -62.25% so far this year. What now?

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: VNOM] gained 11.23% on the last trading session, reaching $9.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Authorization of a Common Unit Repurchase Program.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner (the “Board”) authorized the initiation of a repurchase program of up to $100 million of the Company’s common units.

The repurchase program is authorized to extend through December 31, 2021 and the Company intends to purchase common units under the repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, contractual obligations and other factors. Any common units purchased as part of this program will be retired.

Viper Energy Partners LP represents 67.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $638.48 million with the latest information. VNOM stock price has been found in the range of $8.56 to $9.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 561.44K shares, VNOM reached a trading volume of 1484738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Viper Energy Partners LP stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNOM shares from 26 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viper Energy Partners LP is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNOM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.47. With this latest performance, VNOM shares gained by 19.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.35 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Viper Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNOM is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.08. Additionally, VNOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Viper Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viper Energy Partners LP posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNOM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]

There are presently around $490 million, or 78.10% of VNOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNOM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,022,971, which is approximately -0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND IX, L.P., holding 5,152,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.97 million in VNOM stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $35.93 million in VNOM stock with ownership of nearly -4.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viper Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM] by around 7,751,029 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 12,547,629 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,376,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,675,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNOM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,843 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,407,757 shares during the same period.