Vertical Research slashes price target on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] – find out why.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.56%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BMRN, BTU, GOCO and NKLA.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock dropped by -92.09%. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.45 million, with 97.90 million shares outstanding and 96.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 12777413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.56. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -56.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.15 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2166, while it was recorded at 1.1022 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4065 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.71.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.30. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$32,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 98.30% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 28,916,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.03 million in BTU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.61 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 58.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 10,660,803 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,865,563 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 100,094,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,620,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,743 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,057 shares during the same period.