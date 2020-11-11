Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell -60.59% so far this year. What now?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 13.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.96. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Triumph Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Continues Path to Exit Large Structures with Completed Sale of G650.

Maintains Full Year Fiscal 2021 Net Sales Guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2967557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Triumph Group Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.42%.

The market cap for TGI stock reached $520.71 million, with 52.01 million shares outstanding and 51.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 2967557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $7.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. On August 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TGI shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

How has TGI stock performed recently?

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.45. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 40.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.71 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.84. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$2,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to -11.31%.

Insider trade positions for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

There are presently around $471 million, or 91.40% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,803,418, which is approximately 6.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,188,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.59 million in TGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $62.58 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 55.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 6,757,949 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,331,297 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,196,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,285,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,010 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,224 shares during the same period.