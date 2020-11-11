Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
Industry

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Stock trading around $1.35 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Market cap of CIT Group Inc. [CIT] reaches 3.11B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
CIT Group Inc. jumped around 1.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.05 at the close of the session, up 4.09%. The...
Read more
Companies

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Stock trading around $4.31 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aemetis Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Revenue clocked in at $3.14 billion, down -7.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. closed the trading session at $15.24 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.59,...
Read more
Industry

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $98.57 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
XPO Logistics Inc. jumped around 3.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.57 at the close of the session, up 4.21%. The...
Read more

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.48 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on November 10, 2020 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 23.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $30 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, TherapeuticsMD has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 3.5 million additional shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXMD stock has declined by -15.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.41% and lost -44.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TXMD stock reached $391.72 million, with 271.88 million shares outstanding and 238.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 10174432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26.

TXMD stock trade performance evaluation

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4621, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4897 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 21.80%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, or 59.20% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,171,922, which is approximately -0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,691,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.23 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.14 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 7,773,021 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 41,975,226 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 101,020,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,768,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,264,837 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,717,442 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTriumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell -60.59% so far this year. What now?
Next articleAffimed N.V. [AFMD] moved up 13.14: Why It’s Important

More articles

Industry

why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.38

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company gained 8.75% or 0.84 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7006757 shares....
Read more
Industry

CapitalOne slashes price target on Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. gained 9.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Advaxis Inc. gained 9.12% or 0.04 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5282796 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Revenue clocked in at $331.20 million, up 21.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Yext Inc. plunged by -$1.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.82 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Is Currently 8.74 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DHT Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 8.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.60. The...
Read more
Market

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] moved down -6.74: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. price plunged by -6.74 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Compania...
Read more
Industry

why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.38

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company gained 8.75% or 0.84 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7006757 shares....
Read more
Finance

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Stock trading around $25.74 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Revance Therapeutics Inc. closed the trading session at $25.74 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.40,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Revenue clocked in at $331.20 million, up 21.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Yext Inc. plunged by -$1.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.82 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Is Currently 8.74 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DHT Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 8.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.60. The...
Read more

Popular Category