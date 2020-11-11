The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $313.40 million, down -24.67% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] plunged by -$2.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.90 during the day while it closed the day at $14.20. The company report on November 10, 2020 that The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Q3 GMV Growth Improved 17% Q/Q; Decreased 3% Y/Y to $245.4 millionQ3 Total Revenue Improved 16% Q/Q; Decreased 4% Y/Y to $78.1 millionQ3 Gross Profit Improved 18% Q/Q; Decreased 5% Y/Y to $49.8 million.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today reported financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

The RealReal Inc. stock has also gained 2.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REAL stock has declined by -14.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.43% and lost -24.67% year-on date.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $1.20 billion, with 87.06 million shares outstanding and 72.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 3243896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $17.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.42 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,060 million, or 93.80% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,062,669, which is approximately 22.402% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT HILL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,966,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.53 million in REAL stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $81.65 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 173.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 22,635,846 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,708,253 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 44,315,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,659,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,924,530 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,471,030 shares during the same period.