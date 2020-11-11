Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] moved down -13.81: Why It’s Important

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] price plunged by -13.81 percent to reach at -$2.77. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Record Revenue of $41.0 Million for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 2538552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Tattooed Chef Inc. shares reached a high of $19.4899 and dropped to a low of $17.28 until finishing in the latest session at $17.29.

Guru’s Opinion on Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 1.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TTCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -28.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 18.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tattooed Chef Inc. Fundamentals:

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 7.40% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,977,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 50.58% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,369,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.68 million in TTCF stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $6.47 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly -69.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 3,518,507 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 13,530,275 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 11,143,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,904,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,492,345 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 11,910,285 shares during the same period.