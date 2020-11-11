Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] fell -11.15% so far this year. What now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SUPN] plunged by -$3.87 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.99 during the day while it closed the day at $21.08. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Supernus Provides Regulatory Updates for SPN-812 and SPN-830.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced regulatory updates for SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age, and SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

SPN-812 – Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 16.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUPN stock has declined by -9.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.00% and lost -11.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SUPN stock reached $1.08 billion, with 52.56 million shares outstanding and 50.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 483.45K shares, SUPN reached a trading volume of 1995913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPN shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On November 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SUPN shares from 55 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUPN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SUPN stock trade performance evaluation

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.12. With this latest performance, SUPN shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.87, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.83 and a Gross Margin at +95.76. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.79.

Return on Total Capital for SUPN is now 16.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.33. Additionally, SUPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] managed to generate an average of $243,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 37.00%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,080 million, or 99.70% of SUPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,079,322, which is approximately 1.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,422,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.27 million in SUPN stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $46.53 million in SUPN stock with ownership of nearly -26.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SUPN] by around 5,699,350 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,597,042 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 39,945,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,242,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110,540 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,921,794 shares during the same period.