SunTrust lifts Enerplus Corporation [ERF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] gained 12.06% or 0.24 points to close at $2.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2738119 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.03, the shares rose to $2.23 and dropped to $1.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERF points out that the company has recorded -2.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 2738119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.62. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $268 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 20,897,318, which is approximately 9.224% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 14,166,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.59 million in ERF stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $17.07 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 188.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 23,251,058 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 24,672,364 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 72,247,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,170,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,240,818 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,768 shares during the same period.