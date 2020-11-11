Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Finance

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] moved up 70.42: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Exane BNP Paribas lifts Equifax Inc. [EFX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Equifax Inc. gained 5.75% or 8.15 points to close at $150.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1629707 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 156.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
TG Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 5.95 percent to reach at $1.6. The company report on November 4, 2020 that TG Therapeutics Highlights...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Stock trading around $4.73 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 228.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Is Currently 9.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Party City Holdco Inc. closed the trading session at $2.35 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] jumped around 1.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.63 at the close of the session, up 70.42%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum and Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update.

– 45% Revenue Growth Posted for Q3 2020 Year-over-Year -.

– More than 100% Revenue Growth Expected for Q4 2020 Year-over-Year -.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stock is now -70.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WISA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.88 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.70, which means current price is +111.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 300.35K shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 131408944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.41. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 65.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.57 for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -669.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.26. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -722.57.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -452.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -488.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -250.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$267,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

Insider trade positions for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.30% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 75,240, which is approximately -2.512% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 32,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in WISA stocks shares; and PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, currently with $50000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 48,419 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 95,326 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 93,301 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGasLog Partners LP [GLOP] Stock trading around $2.38 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleAurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently -25.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Finance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $2

Misty Lee - 0
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 16.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Finance

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] moved up 18.81: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
DBV Technologies S.A. jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.59 at the close of the session, up 18.81%. The...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Titan International Inc. [TWI] reaches 307.40M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Titan International Inc. traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 23.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.00. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

ROTH Capital slashes price target on Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Boqii Holding Limited gained 16.16% on the last trading session, reaching $5.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Read more
Industry

Wolfe Research lifts GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GreenSky Inc. plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.34 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $2

Misty Lee - 0
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 16.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Companies

9F Inc. [JFU] is -89.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
9F Inc. price plunged by -14.75 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on October 21, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law...
Read more
Market

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] Revenue clocked in at $3.39 billion, down -14.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Granite Construction Incorporated gained 17.76% or 3.57 points to close at $23.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1615451 shares. The company report...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

ROTH Capital slashes price target on Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Boqii Holding Limited gained 16.16% on the last trading session, reaching $5.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Read more
Industry

Wolfe Research lifts GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GreenSky Inc. plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.34 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category