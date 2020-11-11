Signature Bank [SBNY] Is Currently 28.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Signature Bank [NASDAQ: SBNY] traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 28.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.96. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Signature Bank to Participate in the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Virtual Conference.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that its management will participate in the upcoming BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Virtual Conference.

The virtual conference, designed to showcase publicly traded financial services companies for institutional investors, is scheduled for Monday, November 9th – Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2799105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Signature Bank stands at 8.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for SBNY stock reached $5.42 billion, with 52.67 million shares outstanding and 52.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.88K shares, SBNY reached a trading volume of 2799105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signature Bank [SBNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBNY shares is $117.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Signature Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Signature Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $155, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SBNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signature Bank is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 87.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBNY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36.

How has SBNY stock performed recently?

Signature Bank [SBNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.28. With this latest performance, SBNY shares gained by 15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Signature Bank [SBNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.55, while it was recorded at 81.82 for the last single week of trading, and 101.59 for the last 200 days.

Signature Bank [SBNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signature Bank [SBNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.93. Signature Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.76.

Return on Total Capital for SBNY is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signature Bank [SBNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, SBNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signature Bank [SBNY] managed to generate an average of $398,786 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Signature Bank [SBNY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Signature Bank posted 2.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signature Bank go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Signature Bank [SBNY]

There are presently around $4,881 million, or 95.10% of SBNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBNY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,914,536, which is approximately 3.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,854,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.55 million in SBNY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $472.41 million in SBNY stock with ownership of nearly -2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signature Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Signature Bank [NASDAQ:SBNY] by around 5,220,916 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 6,146,478 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 38,456,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,824,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBNY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,480 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,245,852 shares during the same period.