Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Is Currently 10.95 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] gained 10.95% or 0.52 points to close at $5.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2539338 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Sientra Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Reports record Breast Products net sales of $15.3 million, representing 54% sequential growth and 21% year over year growth.

Results driven by U.S. recovery and market outperformance in the core breast products segment.

It opened the trading session at $4.76, the shares rose to $5.6819 and dropped to $4.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIEN points out that the company has recorded 105.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -427.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 730.85K shares, SIEN reached to a volume of 2539338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SIEN stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SIEN shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for SIEN stock

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59. With this latest performance, SIEN shares gained by 20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.05 and a Gross Margin at +60.56. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.62.

Return on Total Capital for SIEN is now -75.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.15. Additionally, SIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] managed to generate an average of -$315,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sientra Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $209 million, or 80.00% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 4,162,804, which is approximately -1.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,160,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.66 million in SIEN stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $14.39 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 5,129,120 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,205,330 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,332,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,666,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,315,013 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,872 shares during the same period.