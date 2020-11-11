Sea Limited [SE] Stock trading around $156.53 per share: What’s Next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] plunged by -$12.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $169.96 during the day while it closed the day at $156.53. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its third quarter 2020 results before the U.S. market opens on November 17, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Sea Limited stock has also loss -5.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has inclined by 23.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 152.55% and gained 289.18% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $75.46 billion, with 466.50 million shares outstanding and 80.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 7109941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $176.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $128 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 9.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 404.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.38, while it was recorded at 174.80 for the last single week of trading, and 100.31 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sea Limited [SE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,678 million, or 74.90% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 27,003,772, which is approximately 13.96% of the company’s market cap and around 4.05% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,546,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.58 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 36.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 53,357,025 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 39,705,024 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 154,032,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,094,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,481,290 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,090,984 shares during the same period.