RPT Realty [RPT] is -57.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RPT Realty [NYSE: RPT] gained 28.86% on the last trading session, reaching $6.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating RPT Realty for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT).

RPT Realty represents 80.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $529.90 million with the latest information. RPT stock price has been found in the range of $5.75 to $6.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 507.25K shares, RPT reached a trading volume of 1165548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPT shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for RPT Realty shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for RPT Realty stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Sell rating on RPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPT Realty is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26.

RPT Realty [RPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.79. With this latest performance, RPT shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for RPT Realty [RPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPT Realty posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,975.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT Realty go to -4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RPT Realty [RPT]

There are presently around $496 million, or 99.70% of RPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,224,769, which is approximately -0.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,574,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.72 million in RPT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $50.05 million in RPT stock with ownership of nearly 1.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in RPT Realty [NYSE:RPT] by around 5,511,251 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,771,158 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 62,936,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,218,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,999,847 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 555,123 shares during the same period.