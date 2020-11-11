Thursday, November 12, 2020
ROTH Capital slashes price target on Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] gained 16.16% on the last trading session, reaching $5.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Boqii Kicked Off the 2020 Singles Day Global Shopping Festival with a Strong Start.

–RMB107.2 Million (US$16.0 Million) GMV Sold for The First 3 Days.

-2020 Singles Day Global Shopping Festival -.

Boqii Holding Limited represents 67.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $364.04 million with the latest information. BQ stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $5.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 527.07K shares, BQ reached a trading volume of 1103348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for BQ stock

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ], while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 179,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

