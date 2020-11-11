ROTH Capital lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] gained 35.41% on the last trading session, reaching $11.51 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that INOVIO Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Investor Call Today at 4:30 PM ET.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases and cancer, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. INOVIO’s management will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today to discuss financial results and provide a general business update, including near-term expectations for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine development program and a clinical program update for its DNA medicines portfolio. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting INOVIO’s website at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 167.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.98 billion with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $8.90 to $11.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.80M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 35128579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 732.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.62. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 10.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $658 million, or 33.50% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,712,189, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,585,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.33 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $92.1 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 13.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 16,729,199 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,242,991 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 31,168,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,140,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,010,124 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,446,305 shares during the same period.