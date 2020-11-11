Robert W. Baird lifts Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] jumped around 4.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.66 at the close of the session, up 13.83%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -68.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICPT Stock saw the intraday high of $40.00 and lowest of $36.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.00, which means current price is +46.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 789.01K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 2633840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82.

How has ICPT stock performed recently?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.15. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.21, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 61.99 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $1,128 million, or 84.40% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,821,305, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,485,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.56 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.44 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -8.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 4,324,416 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,068,132 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 22,051,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,444,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,018,820 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 460,061 shares during the same period.