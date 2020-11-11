Revlon Inc. [REV] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 billion, down -58.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] gained 47.24% or 2.82 points to close at $8.79 with a heavy trading volume of 18283471 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Conversion Labs Appoints WEX CFO and Former Revlon CFO, Roberto Simon, to Board of Directors.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB) (OTCQB: CVLBD), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has appointed Roberto Simon to its board of directors and as the chair of its audit committee. Following his appointment, the board now has eight members, with six serving as independent directors.

A seasoned, global executive, Mr. Simon has held several senior leadership roles over the last 19 years where he has managed the organic and acquisitive growth for large, international firms operating across the Americas, Europe and Africa.

It opened the trading session at $6.30, the shares rose to $13.40 and dropped to $6.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REV points out that the company has recorded -14.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 210.96K shares, REV reached to a volume of 18283471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revlon Inc. [REV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for REV stock

Revlon Inc. [REV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.04. With this latest performance, REV shares gained by 32.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revlon Inc. [REV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +56.72. Revlon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for REV is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Additionally, REV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 158.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revlon Inc. [REV] managed to generate an average of -$23,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revlon Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revlon Inc. [REV]

There are presently around $55 million, or 11.20% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,788,251, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 87.27% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,391,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.23 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.64 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly 12.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revlon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 725,448 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 276,086 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,233,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,235,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 522,956 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 87,472 shares during the same period.