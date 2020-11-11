Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is 9.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] gained 10.50% on the last trading session, reaching $6.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that LOOP, PGEN, TCMD SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Updates LOOP, PGEN, TCMD Investors on Securities Fraud Actions, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Precigen Inc. represents 164.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. PGEN stock price has been found in the range of $5.34 to $6.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 1390964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for PGEN stock

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.21. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $743 million, or 67.00% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 82,790,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,724,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.34 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.59 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 5,453,166 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,886,327 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 115,540,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,879,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,057 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 501,078 shares during the same period.