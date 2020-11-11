Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, up 159.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OXBR] traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 10.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1340799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stands at 9.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.23%.

The market cap for OXBR stock reached $10.98 million, with 5.73 million shares outstanding and 3.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, OXBR reached a trading volume of 1340799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.88. With this latest performance, OXBR shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6057, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2261 for the last 200 days.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of OXBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXBR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 2,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in OXBR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in OXBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OXBR] by around 2,000 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 17,567 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXBR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,260 shares during the same period.