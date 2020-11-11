Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] Is Currently -14.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NBIX] closed the trading session at $87.58 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.5501, while the highest price level was $96.00. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Third Quarter Net Product Sales of $254 million with Approximately 45,100 TRx.

ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Now Available in the U.S. as an Add-On Treatment for Patients with Parkinson’s Disease Experiencing “Off” Episodes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.52 percent and weekly performance of -8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 814.66K shares, NBIX reached to a volume of 3615826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIX shares is $138.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on NBIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NBIX stock trade performance evaluation

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, NBIX shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.07, while it was recorded at 99.08 for the last single week of trading, and 106.98 for the last 200 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIX.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,957 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,479,339, which is approximately -0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,366,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $732.76 million in NBIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $596.85 million in NBIX stock with ownership of nearly -9.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NBIX] by around 8,215,345 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 8,911,691 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 73,724,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,851,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBIX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,467,429 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,774 shares during the same period.