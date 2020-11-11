Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] moved down -22.27: Why It’s Important

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEOS] price plunged by -22.27 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Neos Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

– Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT –.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

A sum of 2686208 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 658.13K shares. Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.51 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The average equity rating for NEOS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEOS stock. On May 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for NEOS shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

NEOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.85. With this latest performance, NEOS shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6288, while it was recorded at 0.6872 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8493 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.14. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.14.

Return on Total Capital for NEOS is now -20.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,971.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.72. Additionally, NEOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] managed to generate an average of -$79,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NEOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.70%.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 36.20% of NEOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOS stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,610,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,447,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 million in NEOS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.48 million in NEOS stock with ownership of nearly 2.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEOS] by around 740,115 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,091,396 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,204,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,035,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,041 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 131,718 shares during the same period.