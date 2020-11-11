National Securities slashes price target on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] – find out why.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: APTS] gained 23.28% or 1.39 points to close at $7.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2534417 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Until November 19, 2020.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (“PAC” or the “Company”) announced that it adjourned today’s 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders until November 19, 2020.

The Special Meeting was held today in respect to Proposal 1 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company’s charter to give bylaw access to stockholders) and Proposal 2 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company’s charter to reduce the Company’s call period on its Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years).

It opened the trading session at $6.35, the shares rose to $7.41 and dropped to $6.3001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APTS points out that the company has recorded 20.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 518.02K shares, APTS reached to a volume of 2534417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTS shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.55. With this latest performance, APTS shares gained by 26.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.15 for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.92 and a Gross Margin at +31.65. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for APTS is now -0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.51. Additionally, APTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. go to 7.00%.

There are presently around $196 million, or 54.50% of APTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,600,637, which is approximately -1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,191,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.49 million in APTS stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $12.91 million in APTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:APTS] by around 1,811,674 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 2,171,718 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 22,615,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,598,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,023 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 870,838 shares during the same period.