Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] – find out why.

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] closed the trading session at $23.41 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.38, while the highest price level was $26.00. The company report on November 11, 2020 that REPAY to Present at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.80 percent and weekly performance of -5.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 867.45K shares, RPAY reached to a volume of 2509103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Repay Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

RPAY stock trade performance evaluation

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, RPAY shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 25.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.28 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.35%.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,326 million, or 82.40% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 5,010,881, which is approximately 49.289% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,625,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.28 million in RPAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.03 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly 38.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 25,460,067 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,702,822 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 23,467,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,630,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,336,706 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 284,053 shares during the same period.