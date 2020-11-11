Morgan Stanley lifts Yalla Group Limited [YALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] closed the trading session at $9.51 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.08, while the highest price level was $10.46. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investigation.

The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, YALA reached to a volume of 2061350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.18.

YALA stock trade performance evaluation

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA], while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.60 and a Gross Margin at +67.61. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.58.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 92.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 92.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 76.67.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 161,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.