Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 52.83M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] price plunged by -7.76 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business Update.

Company Will Discuss the Coosa Graphite Project as U.S. Source of Natural Graphite.

Management Will Explain Recent Federal Ruling Regarding Graphite.

A sum of 3946858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.82M shares. Westwater Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $4.54 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -44.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 42,442, which is approximately 97.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $10000.0 in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 637.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 40,920 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 23,554 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 23,534 shares during the same period.