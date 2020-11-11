Market cap of Sasol Limited [SSL] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Sasol Limited [NYSE: SSL] traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 27.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Sasol to Host an Investor Update on 2 December 2020.

Sasol will be hosting a virtual investor update, followed by Q&A on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. The key focus of the update will be our vision for Future Sasol and the pathway to delivery.

Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Victor, will host the event via webcast link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol02122020 at 14:00 (SA time). The presentation will be available on the day of the event on our website www.sasol.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3728394 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sasol Limited stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for SSL stock reached $4.91 billion, with 617.97 million shares outstanding and 536.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SSL reached a trading volume of 3728394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sasol Limited [SSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSL shares is $8.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Sasol Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sasol Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sasol Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SSL stock performed recently?

Sasol Limited [SSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.72. With this latest performance, SSL shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Sasol Limited [SSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Sasol Limited [SSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sasol Limited [SSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Sasol Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSL is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sasol Limited [SSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.44. Additionally, SSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sasol Limited [SSL] managed to generate an average of -$2,938,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sasol Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sasol Limited [SSL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sasol Limited go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sasol Limited [SSL]

Positions in Sasol Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Sasol Limited [NYSE:SSL] by around 5,195,761 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,963,158 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,183,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,974,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,793 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 986,208 shares during the same period.