Market cap of Inuvo Inc. [INUV] reaches 34.32M – now what?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] price plunged by -11.27 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2020.

Inuvo, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN: INUV) (“Inuvo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ending September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Inuvo delivered $9.2 million in revenue, $6.2 million of which came from the ValidClick Platform and $3 million from the IntentKey Platform. Sequentially, Inuvo grew 21.4%, driven by growth within both the IntentKey and ValidClick of 53.4% and 10.5% respectively.

A sum of 2863337 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. Inuvo Inc. shares reached a high of $0.40 and dropped to a low of $0.37 until finishing in the latest session at $0.37.

The average equity rating for INUV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

INUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, INUV shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3758, while it was recorded at 0.4055 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3995 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inuvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +50.50. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.29.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -42.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.92. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$70,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

INUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inuvo Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 29.00% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,892,857, which is approximately -4.07% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,640,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in INUV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly -42.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 1,459,274 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,052,428 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,647,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,159,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,849 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,391 shares during the same period.