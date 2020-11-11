Market cap of Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] reaches 101.54M – now what?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.91. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Genocea Presents Positive GEN-009 Clinical Results, Update on GEN-011 Program and New InhibigenTM Mechanism of Action Data at Virtual SITC 2020.

Novel clinical and durable immune response patterns suggest addition of GEN-009 may offer additive clinical benefit in combination with PD-1-based therapies .

GEN-011, a neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell (“NPT”) product, addresses several critical adoptive T cell therapy challenges.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -18.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNCA stock has declined by -29.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.92% and lost -7.73% year-on date.

The market cap for GNCA stock reached $101.54 million, with 55.49 million shares outstanding and 48.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 423.26K shares, GNCA reached a trading volume of 1363818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

GNCA stock trade performance evaluation

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3446, while it was recorded at 2.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3264 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -116.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.54. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$660,169 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 39.10% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 43.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,018,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in GNCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.5 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 1.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 3,439,639 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,039,169 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,897,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,376,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,101 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 51,749 shares during the same period.