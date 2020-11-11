Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] reaches 2.08B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] Is Currently 4.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Container Store Group Inc. gained 4.94% or 0.48 points to close at $10.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1292840 shares. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] reaches 67.00M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. closed the trading session at $3.36 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.64,...
Read more
Finance

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Revenue clocked in at $9.08 billion, down -8.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Expedia Group Inc. closed the trading session at $98.80 on 11/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $95.51,...
Read more
Market

Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Edison Baldwin - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. gained 1.88% or 0.77 points to close at $41.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1365366 shares. The...
Read more

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.37%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Atea Pharmaceuticals Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Barbara Duncan.

Experienced Financial Executive Brings Leadership and Public Company Expertise.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced the appointment of Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The average equity rating for AVIR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 78.85 million shares outstanding and 71.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AVIR stock reached a trading volume of 1599844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.57

AVIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

AVIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVIR.

Previous articleRPT Realty [RPT] is -57.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleHollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] fell -55.51% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Altimmune Inc. price plunged by -37.07 percent to reach at -$4.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Altimmune Adds Lonza as...
Read more
Companies

For Humanigen Inc. [HGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Humanigen Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -32.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] moved down -28.17: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Biogen Inc. price plunged by -28.17 percent to reach at -$92.64. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Rosen, A Global and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 218.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. plunged by -$28.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.73 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Sasol Limited [SSL] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sasol Limited traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 27.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Altimmune Inc. price plunged by -37.07 percent to reach at -$4.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Altimmune Adds Lonza as...
Read more
Market

UBS slashes price target on Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Designer Brands Inc. gained 27.24% or 1.43 points to close at $6.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4732168 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

SunTrust lifts HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation closed the trading session at $3.48 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.29,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 218.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. plunged by -$28.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.73 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Sasol Limited [SSL] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sasol Limited traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 27.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company...
Read more

Popular Category