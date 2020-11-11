Market cap of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] reaches 2.08B – now what?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.37%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Atea Pharmaceuticals Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Barbara Duncan.

Experienced Financial Executive Brings Leadership and Public Company Expertise.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced the appointment of Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The average equity rating for AVIR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 78.85 million shares outstanding and 71.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AVIR stock reached a trading volume of 1599844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.57

AVIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

AVIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVIR.