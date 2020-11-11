Market cap of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] reaches 20.32M – now what?

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [NASDAQ: APWC] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 15.91%. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Announces the Convening of AGM on September 18, 2020, and the Procurement of Loan.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that: (1) the Company will convene its 2020 Annual General Meeting on September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. New York time at its headquarters located at Room B, 15th Floor, No. 77, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Taipei, 106, Taiwan and (2) the Company has procured a US$6,000,000 secured loan from its majority shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. (“PEWC”).

The loan is a straight loan, has a one year term, carries a 3% interest rate, and is secured by a pledge of the Company’s 98.3% ownership stake in Sigma Cable Company (Private) Limited (“Sigma Cable”). The use of proceeds from the loan provided by PEWC will be applied to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs of the Company’s business projects, and for other corporate purposes, as determined from time to time. The Company has several projects in the pipeline, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of new machinery for the Company’s operation in China, the purchase of a new warehouse in Australia, and the execution of S$200M in supply, delivery and installation (SDI) projects in Singapore awarded to Sigma Cable last year. The proceeds may be used to fund the subsidiaries who undertake these projects and are short of working capital.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock is now 10.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APWC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6615 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.69, which means current price is +71.91% above from all time high which was touched on 10/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 540.09K shares, APWC reached a trading volume of 1041196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for APWC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for APWC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has APWC stock performed recently?

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.43. With this latest performance, APWC shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APWC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3426, while it was recorded at 1.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1781 for the last 200 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.00 and a Gross Margin at +7.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.48.

Return on Total Capital for APWC is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.22. Additionally, APWC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] managed to generate an average of -$1,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of APWC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APWC stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 18,872, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in APWC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in APWC stock with ownership of nearly 255.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [NASDAQ:APWC] by around 21,647 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,320 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APWC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,872 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.