Market Analysts see World Fuel Services Corporation [INT] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

World Fuel Services Corporation [NYSE: INT] traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 10.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.68. The company report on October 30, 2020 that World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT).

Third-Quarter 2020 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1049105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of World Fuel Services Corporation stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

The market cap for INT stock reached $1.84 billion, with 63.40 million shares outstanding and 61.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 441.54K shares, INT reached a trading volume of 1049105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about World Fuel Services Corporation [INT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INT shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for World Fuel Services Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2017, representing the official price target for World Fuel Services Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on INT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Fuel Services Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for INT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has INT stock performed recently?

World Fuel Services Corporation [INT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.14. With this latest performance, INT shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for World Fuel Services Corporation [INT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 23.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.68 for the last 200 days.

World Fuel Services Corporation [INT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Fuel Services Corporation [INT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +1.54. World Fuel Services Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for INT is now 9.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Fuel Services Corporation [INT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.74. Additionally, INT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Fuel Services Corporation [INT] managed to generate an average of $32,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.27.World Fuel Services Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for World Fuel Services Corporation [INT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, World Fuel Services Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Fuel Services Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for World Fuel Services Corporation [INT]

There are presently around $1,705 million, or 95.90% of INT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,858,159, which is approximately -5.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,003,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.17 million in INT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $151.87 million in INT stock with ownership of nearly -2.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Fuel Services Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in World Fuel Services Corporation [NYSE:INT] by around 5,205,482 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,473,596 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,776,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,455,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,399 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 716,864 shares during the same period.