Market Analysts see Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] gaining to $153. Time to buy?

Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE: BAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.70%. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 3Q20.

Lima, PERU, October 23, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 3Q20 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday November 5, 2020 after market close.

Credicorp’s Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 9:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by: Walter Bayly, CEO, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Team.

Over the last 12 months, BAP stock dropped by -45.14%. The one-year Credicorp Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.93. The average equity rating for BAP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.92 billion, with 79.41 million shares outstanding and 66.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.13K shares, BAP stock reached a trading volume of 2112368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAP shares is $165.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Credicorp Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Credicorp Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credicorp Ltd. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 124.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51.

BAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, BAP shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.30, while it was recorded at 121.94 for the last single week of trading, and 142.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credicorp Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.87. Credicorp Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.83.

Return on Total Capital for BAP is now 9.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.80. Additionally, BAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] managed to generate an average of $35,653 per employee.

BAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Credicorp Ltd. posted 3.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credicorp Ltd. go to 0.17%.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,033 million, or 67.20% of BAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,331,360, which is approximately -7.141% of the company’s market cap and around 36.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,791,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.15 million in BAP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $412.88 million in BAP stock with ownership of nearly 4.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credicorp Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE:BAP] by around 5,908,337 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 5,742,714 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 41,771,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,422,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,221 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 597,524 shares during the same period.