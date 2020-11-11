Market Analysts see Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gaining to $320. Time to buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] plunged by -$23.99 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $280.00 during the day while it closed the day at $266.54. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the Luxury Industry.

Alibaba to launch Farfetch luxury shopping channels on Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho; will also invest in newly formed Farfetch China Joint Venture and in Farfetch Limited.

Richemont to invest in newly formed Farfetch China Joint Venture and in Farfetch Limited; will also explore additional opportunities to work closely with Farfetch.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also loss -6.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has inclined by 4.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.63% and gained 25.67% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $691.83 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.67M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 59570197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $338.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $275 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 220 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 12.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.65, while it was recorded at 288.10 for the last single week of trading, and 238.32 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted 18.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 15.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $312,518 million, or 46.60% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 89,129,456, which is approximately -2.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 67,595,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.02 billion in BABA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.0 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

939 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 110,187,496 shares. Additionally, 805 investors decreased positions by around 157,892,621 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 904,420,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,172,500,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,573,328 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 28,428,759 shares during the same period.