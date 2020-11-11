Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, up 36.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.25 during the day while it closed the day at $1.53. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Leap Therapeutics Presents DKN-01 Monotherapy Data at AACR Virtual Special Endometrial Cancer Conference.

– Single Agent Activity Observed for DKN-01 in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer.

– Clinical Responses and Longer Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Wnt Signaling Alterations and High Tumoral DKK1 Expression.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -19.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPTX stock has declined by -18.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.04% and gained 36.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LPTX stock reached $81.30 million, with 52.44 million shares outstanding and 44.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.84K shares, LPTX reached a trading volume of 5790875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

LPTX stock trade performance evaluation

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.47. With this latest performance, LPTX shares dropped by -26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9685, while it was recorded at 1.9120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0316 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 60.30% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 26.017% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,604,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $4.55 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 1089.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 17,965,333 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 114,613 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,159,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,239,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,286,463 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 111,748 shares during the same period.