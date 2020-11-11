HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] fell -55.51% so far this year. What now?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] jumped around 4.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.56 at the close of the session, up 28.40%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results.

Reported net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(2.4) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $(66.9) million, or $(0.41) per diluted share, for the third quarter.

Reported EBITDA of $157.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65.6 million for the third quarter.

HollyFrontier Corporation stock is now -55.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HFC Stock saw the intraday high of $23.20 and lowest of $19.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.01, which means current price is +34.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, HFC reached a trading volume of 6551640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $29.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has HFC stock performed recently?

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.38. With this latest performance, HFC shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 19.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.62 for the last 200 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HollyFrontier Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC.

Insider trade positions for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

There are presently around $3,071 million, or 88.80% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,759,836, which is approximately -1.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 12,440,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.65 million in HFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $259.99 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 11.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 17,785,986 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 18,304,998 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,031,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,122,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,319,560 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,214,775 shares during the same period.