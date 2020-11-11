Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] is -14.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] gained 10.27% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Newly-Published Data Demonstrating Superior Visual Function and Macular Carotenoid Changes Using Guardion’s Proprietary Lumega-Z® Formulation Compared to AREDS-2 Formulation.

New Study Published on October 26, 2020 in Peer-Reviewed Journal “Nutrients”.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced the publication of new data in the journal Nutrients. The study compared the efficacy of Lumega-Z®, the Company’s flagship proprietary nutritional product marketed under the Company’s NutriGuard brand, to the current standard of care, the AREDS-2 soft gel supplement (marketed under the PreserVision® brand by Bausch and Lomb), as measured by changes in vision following a six-month regimen.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. represents 86.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.09 million with the latest information. GHSI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1714 to $0.1979.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 4358456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2118, while it was recorded at 0.1737 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3646 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 688,575, which is approximately 25.796% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 276,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in GHSI stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $48000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,129,786 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 141,059 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 958,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,228,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,923 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 475 shares during the same period.