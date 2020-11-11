GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] Stock trading around $2.38 per share: What’s Next?

GasLog Partners LP [NYSE: GLOP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -30.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.72%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units.

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:.

Distribution.

Over the last 12 months, GLOP stock dropped by -86.36%. The one-year GasLog Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.78. The average equity rating for GLOP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $123.43 million, with 47.74 million shares outstanding and 37.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.14K shares, GLOP stock reached a trading volume of 3577621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOP shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for GasLog Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $6.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLOP stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLOP shares from 23 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Partners LP is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLOP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GLOP Stock Performance Analysis:

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.72. With this latest performance, GLOP shares dropped by -32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.59 for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GasLog Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.10 and a Gross Margin at +54.22. GasLog Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.88.

Return on Total Capital for GLOP is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.44. Additionally, GLOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] managed to generate an average of -$20,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.GasLog Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

GLOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Partners LP posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GasLog Partners LP go to -3.94%.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 27.30% of GLOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,697,650, which is approximately 175.684% of the company’s market cap and around 25.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 844,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in GLOP stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.8 million in GLOP stock with ownership of nearly -10.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Partners LP [NYSE:GLOP] by around 5,342,000 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,555,187 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,521,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,419,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,782 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,541 shares during the same period.