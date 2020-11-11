Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Revenue clocked in at $43.80 million, up 140.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] plunged by -$9.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $34.9835 during the day while it closed the day at $31.01. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Fulgent Genetics Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance by $100 Million.

Third Quarter 2020 Results:.

Record Revenue of $101.7 million, growing more than 880% year-over-year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock has also loss -9.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLGT stock has declined by -24.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 99.68% and gained 140.39% year-on date.

The market cap for FLGT stock reached $663.61 million, with 21.75 million shares outstanding and 11.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.35K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 2017074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

FLGT stock trade performance evaluation

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, FLGT shares dropped by -29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 44.45%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $237 million, or 33.00% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,586,818, which is approximately 123.917% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A., holding 1,238,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.42 million in FLGT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.17 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 19.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,469,482 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,209,578 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,963,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,642,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,466 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,651 shares during the same period.