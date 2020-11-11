For Agora Inc. [API], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] plunged by -$3.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.96 during the day while it closed the day at $39.06. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Agora, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and global leader in real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on November 16, 2020. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:.

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2020 Financial Results.

The market cap for API stock reached $3.93 billion, with 100.72 million shares outstanding and 17.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.15K shares, API reached a trading volume of 1057582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on API stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.99.

API stock trade performance evaluation

Agora Inc. [API] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.15, while it was recorded at 42.42 for the last single week of trading.

Agora Inc. [API]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Agora Inc. [API]: Insider Ownership positions

70 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 14,358,291 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 466,102 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,630,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,454,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,976,400 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 466,102 shares during the same period.