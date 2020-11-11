Barclays slashes price target on CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] – find out why.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYBR] price plunged by -9.37 percent to reach at -$9.89. The company report on November 10, 2020 that CyberArk Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Total Revenue of $107 million .

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $250 million grew 40 percent year over year.

A sum of 1664277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 375.89K shares. CyberArk Software Ltd. shares reached a high of $105.00 and dropped to a low of $95.12 until finishing in the latest session at $95.65.

The one-year CYBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.85. The average equity rating for CYBR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $125.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYBR stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CYBR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

CYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, CYBR shares dropped by -17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.28, while it was recorded at 104.84 for the last single week of trading, and 104.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CyberArk Software Ltd. Fundamentals:

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

CYBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyberArk Software Ltd. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CyberArk Software Ltd. go to 6.40%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,073 million, or 86.90% of CYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,608,828, which is approximately 44.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,995,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.91 million in CYBR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $167.58 million in CYBR stock with ownership of nearly 74.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYBR] by around 4,824,828 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 3,643,837 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 23,655,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,124,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,749 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 743,513 shares during the same period.