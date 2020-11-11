Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently -25.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] closed the trading session at $8.30 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.05, while the highest price level was $9.73. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it will be filing a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) relating to a proposed overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of US$7.50 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$125 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 40 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$9.00 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.98 percent and weekly performance of 69.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 66.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.30M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 63163963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.04. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $113 million, or 13.68% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,971,470, which is approximately 5.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 2,353,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.54 million in ACB stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $11.39 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 4,246,491 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 2,294,204 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 7,041,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,582,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,969 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,042 shares during the same period.